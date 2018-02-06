Are you Leitrim's most talented family? TG4 bosses want to hear from you

The hunt is on for Leitrim's most talented family as TG4 bosses prepare to unveil a brand new TV show.

If you and your brother or sister, father, mother, granny has a talent, now is your chance to make your family a household name.

Irish families have made their mark across the world, whether it’s the pop music of The Corrs or the sean-nós dancing of the Cunninghams. Now it’s time to find the next family that will entertain the nation.

This brand new talent show for TG4 will search the country high and low for a new famous performing family. All entries must be made up from immediate family members, ie, grandparents / parents / children. The act must consist of at least 2 people.

There are no restrictions on what their act could be. They could be singers, dancers, musicians or storytellers. Performers of all ages can apply and Irish is beneficial but not essential.

If you and your family would like to apply please send a short video via WhatsApp before February 15 to 083 058 0229.