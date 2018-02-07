Flocking to the rescue of an injured swan in Tullaghan

Leitrim Animal Warden Ciara O'Kelly RVN, has seen her fair share of unusual things but this recent rescue was certainly something out of the ordinary.

Tina Pommer and some of the staff from the Ballyshannon office of Inland Fisheries Ireland 'flocked' to help Ciara rescue an injured swan from rocks along the coast at Tullaghan.

The swan is now receiving veterinary care and it will hopefully make a full recovery.