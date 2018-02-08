Thursday, February 8
Another Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning has been issued for tonight
A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for this evening.
Met Éireann has issued another country-wide Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning for tonight, Thursday, February 8.
Scattered snow showers will persist in some places with accumulations of less than 3cm expected.
Showers more frequent in the west and north of the country. The alert is in place from 9pm this evening until 9am tomorrow morning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on