Leitrim tops the table for broadband need

Leitrim is top of the table for broadband intervention with 50.6% and 11287 premises in need under the National Broadband Intervention Plan.

Roscommon is ranked third at 47.3 % with 18457 premises in need; Cavan is ranked fifth with 40.3% and 16938 premises; Longford is ranked 7th at 36.7% and 8176 premises in need of broadband while Sligo is ranked 9th at 35.6% and 14227 premises in need under the National Broadband Intervention Plan.

Commenting on the results Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, today urged the Government to proceed with the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) as soon as possible and to avoid further delay through a review.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said the delivery of the NBP was a critical infrastructural need for regional development and the time had come for the State to act.

“Over the coming weeks, as Government launches the National Planning Framework and the 10-year capital plan, there will be lots of focus on the opportunities for regional development and prosperity. But without the availability of high speed broadband, this will struggle to become the reality.

“You cannot have effective regional development without high speed broadband. Successful rollout of the NBP is essential to bring high speed broadband to the 23% of homes and businesses in the State that are not commercially viable for the private sector to service directly. Without access to world class broadband, our regions cannot be expected to develop and nurture the next generation of indigenous start-ups and SMEs.

“This is an issue of national importance and so the business community hopes that Government will push ahead with the process without delay.”