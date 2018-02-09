Tributes paid as Court Registrar Geraldine Cornyn departs for pastures new

At Monday’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court warm tributes were paid to Court Registrar Geraldine Cornyn as she prepares to take up the position of Tullamore Court Services Office Manager.



The tributes were led by Judge Kevin P Kilrane who said he had recently learned of the “Bittersweet news that Geraldine is being transferred to Tullamore on promotion.”



While congratulating Geraldine on her new position he added, “For the rest of us it leaves a vacuum.”

Paying tribute to Ms Cornyn, who worked for 34 years in Carrick-on-Shannon, Judge Kilrane added, “She was an excellent administrator of the court list. From my point of view she kept me right in terms of notations.”



He added, “You are going to be sorely missed. I hope over time you will be able to work your way back to this part of the country.”



Concluding his tribute Judge Kilrane noted, “For Geraldine to relocate will be a bit of a disruption,” adding, “I can only wish her the best of luck.”



Those sentiments were echoed by Aoife Brennan who said she had the “good fortune to accept a transfer to Carrick-on-Shannon”. The new Courts Services Office Manager for Carrick-on-Shannon expressed her best wishes to Geraldine on behalf of the Court Services. She congratulated Geraldine on her 34 years in Carrick-on-Shannon adding, “Tullamore’s gain is our loss.”



Michael Keane extended his best wishes to Ms Cornyn on behalf of the local BAR association remarking, “On behalf of all solicitors in the county I would like to pay tribute to an outstanding civil servant.”



With tongue in cheek he joked, “I was shocked to hear that she was here that long,” adding that one of his fellow solicitors had remarked that he thought Ms Cornyn was only 32. Mr Keane added that Ms Cornyn displayed “Phenomenal empathy. We are extremely lucky in this area to have such helpful staff.”



State Solicitor Noel Farrell echoed those sentiments when he said he has known Geraldine since the 1980’s joking that “One colleague said don’t cross any boundaries, just send for Michael Keane.”



Referring to her new role in Tullamore, Mr Farrell commented, “It didn’t happen by chance that she obtained the role of assistant principal (in Tullamore). Without her eagle eye many's a thing would have dropped through the cracks.”

Mr Farrell concluded by referring to the manner in which Geraldine goes about her job saying, “Geraldine does not do slow. She is like an elegant whirlwind as she moves around the courtroom.”



Superintendent Kevin English congratulated Ms Cornyn on her new position commenting, “On behalf of myself and all Gardai I express my gratitude. I am delighted for your success.”



Noting that Geraldine had “Left an indelible mark,” Superintendent English added, “There were many issues to resolve and they were done quietly. I’m sure you won’t miss our calls after hours to arrange special sittings.”



Thanking everybody for their comments Geraldine replied, “I am honoured to receive such kind comments. I am honoured to have had such good relationships with everybody. Thank you for your support and friendship.”

While acknowledging that she will miss Carrick-on-Shannon Geraldine advised everybody not to be too surprised should she make a return in the future.



“I really will miss Carrick-on-Shannon, the familiar faces and the banter. There is a strong magnetic pull to Carrick-on-Shannon.



“Four previous times people have come back so don’t be too surprised if my ghost is lingering.”



The editor and staff of the Leitrim Observer would also like to thank Geraldine for all her assistance and offer our sincerest congratulations on her promotion to Tullamore.