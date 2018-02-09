Beezneez present 'The Drawer Boy' in Manorhamilton's Glens Centre

The Drawer Boy was first introduced to Irish audiences by Steppenwolf, the famous Chicago theatre company and was recognized as a beautiful, fully and humane story of the spirit of life.



In this production, John McDwyer directs Glens Theatre favourites Gerry Farrell, Michael Roper and Wayne O'Connor, in a production which relates the tale of a young actor arriving at a remote Canadian farm to gather material for a play his theatre ensemble are putting together.



He encounters two old farming friends who allow him to stay with them for his research. It soon becomes apparent that all is not what it seems and the young actor uses his curiosity and skill to re-enact an event in the farmers’ lives that exposes a fallacy and changes all three forever. There is much gentle humour in this sad and touching, multi award winning play and given the usual Beezneez production values, this is not a show to be missed.



Tickets are now on sale for The Drawer Boy by Michael Healey - €16/18. Performance starts at 8.30pm on February 15, 2018 in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton.



For more information see The Glens Centre's website www.theglenscentre.com. You can also phone The Glens on (071) 9855833.