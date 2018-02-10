Saturday, February 10
Much milder today but heavy rain will be returning this evening
Rain returns today in Leitrim
Today, Saturday, February 10, will be much milder. It will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain to start but drier cconditions will develop for a time during the morning.
However, persistent or heavy rain will return from the Atlantic through the late afternoon and evening along with fresh to strong, gusty west to northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
