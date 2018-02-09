Update: Motorists advised of accidents on N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Sligo road

Motorists advised of accidents on N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Sligo road

Motorists are advised to continue to exercise caution on roads throughout the region this morning as overnight snow and freezing temperatures have resulted in hazardous driving conditions on many roads.

Currently the N4 is down to one lane one both sides of the road following a number of collisions near Colloney, Co Sligo.

The AA are advising motorists to use the left lanes only.

A yellow snow-ice issued by Met Eireann warning remains in place until midday.