Update: Motorists advised of accidents on N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Sligo road

Motorists are advised to continue to exercise caution on roads throughout the region this morning as overnight snow and freezing temperatures have resulted in hazardous driving conditions on many roads.

Currently the N4 is down to one lane one both sides of the road following a number of collisions near Colloney, Co Sligo.

The AA are advising motorists to use the left lanes only.

#SLIGO Ice still a problem on the N4 near Collooney. Motorists advised to use the left lane only, each way. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 9, 2018

#SLIGO Both sides of the N4 remains down to one lane near Collooney after a number of collisions along the route due to poor conditions. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY February 9, 2018

It took over an hour to get from Coolaney to Sligo town. Roads lethal around Collooney. Slow down people — Val (@magnumlady) February 9, 2018

A yellow snow-ice issued by Met Eireann warning remains in place until midday.