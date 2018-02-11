Aura Leitrim offers free kids swim assessments this mid-term

Aura Leitrim Leisure Centre is offering free swimming assessments for children whose parents are interested in enrolling them in the next course of lessons at its popular Swim Academy.

Places on the eight week course are filling up fast with Aura Leisure lending a helping hand to parents who want their children want to make their child waterproof for life!

“Any parent with a child aged four or more is welcome to the free assessment which is designed to assign their child to a swim class which reflects their ability instead of their age,” explained Jennifer Scott, Operations Manager at Aura Leitrim.

“The value of the assessment is that their child will be enrolled in a class which enables them to learn alongside youngsters of a similar level. This is a very important part of building their confidence in the water,” Jennifer added.

“The success of our Swim Academy is down to the fact that it allows youngsters to progress through ten levels. Each level focuses on developing new swimming skills. We cater for children of all ages and abilities and it is never too late to learn how to swim”.

The eight week course starts with the basics of making sure that children feel comfortable in the water. They are shown how to enter and exit the pool safely, how to float on their front and back and to how to complete simple water movements.

Classes are designed to ensure that kids learn this valuable life skill and have fun at the same time. Aura work with children to develop their confidence and swim strokes, to help them with their breathing techniques and to teach them how to tread water.

Participants are assessed on week six of the eight week course. Children progressing through its 10 levels receive a graduation certificate for each level that they complete.

Parents who wish to have Aura’s swim instructors assess their child’s swimming ability before enrolments for our March course of lessons close are welcome to visit Aura Leitrim Leisure Centre. Mid-term break offers the perfect opportunity with opens swim timetabled throughout the week.

See coupon in the Leitrim Observer on February 14 or contact Aura Leitrim on (071) 9671771 and waterproof your child for life!