Tributes paid to Paddy Phelan

Carrick Hurling have led the tributes to Paddy Phelan who passed away peacefully this morning.

A proud Kilkenny man, Paddy was synonymous with hurling in Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim with the tribute from Carrick Hurling noting, "Generations of hurlers in Carrick and Leitrim owe everything they achieved in the sport to Paddy's dedication and tireless efforts to promote and foster a love for the ancient game."

Paddy is survived by his wife Monica, sons Alan, Hilary and Packie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many many friends.



Paddy was a previous Chairman of Leitrim Hurling Board and Manager of the Leitrim Senior team, and held several positions in Connacht, always working in the background to promote hurling.



Funeral details will be published in due course.



