Brace yourself folks.....Weather warnings in place for Leitrim as strong winds, snow and ice are predicted

A number of separate weather warnings are due to come into effect this Saturday as forecasters are predicting strong winds, snow and ice.

A status yellow warning, issued by Met Éireann, says strong winds with gusts up to 110 kph are possible from 3pm this Saturday.

The warning applies to all of Munster, Leinster and County Galway.

Separately, Met Éireann has issued a national snow-ice warning which will come into effect at midnight.

The status yellow alert which warns of wintry showers and accumulations (of snow) of up to 3cm in some places is due to remain in place throughout Sunday.

Snow-Ice Warning issued for Saturday night & Sunday.

Status: Yellow

Location: Nationwide, heaviest in the NW

Valid: Saturday night and Sunday

Latest updates for all warnings here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/Zh3YJ6i1Q2 February 10, 2018

Temperatures are likely to drop to around zero overnight.