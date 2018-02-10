Brace yourself folks.....Weather warnings in place for Leitrim as strong winds, snow and ice are predicted

Met Éireann issues Status Yellow Wind and Snow & Ice warnings

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Weather warnings in place for Longford as strong winds, snow and ice are predicted

Met Éireann has issued a number of status yellow weather alerts

A number of separate weather warnings are due to come into effect this Saturday as forecasters are predicting strong winds, snow and ice.

A status yellow warning, issued by Met Éireann, says strong winds with gusts up to 110 kph are possible from 3pm this Saturday.

The warning applies to all of Munster, Leinster and County Galway.

 

Separately, Met Éireann has issued a national snow-ice warning which will come into effect at midnight.

The status yellow alert which warns of wintry showers and accumulations (of snow) of up to 3cm in some places is due to remain in place throughout Sunday.

Temperatures are likely to drop to around zero overnight.  