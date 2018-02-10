Drivers are warned of flooding on Leitrim roads

A number of roads in Leitrim have been affected by the large volume of rainfall which has fallen today and are flooded as a result.

Drivers are being warned to be careful as a result.

A Facebook post stated: Be careful on all the Cloone to Mohill road/Cloone pitch/the grange as there's a flood and a few more en route on the road as you're going to Mohill & also at Annaghmacooleen on the Cloone Aughavas road there's a lot of water gushing across the road. Leitrim County Council may need to do overtime.

Noah's Ark would be a better way to travel this eve. Anyone travelling the Mohill-Ballinamore road watch out after Murphy's Shop.