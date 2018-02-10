Saturday, February 10
R287 Dromahair to Sligo road closed with caution advised on other Leitrim roads
The AA are advising that the Dromahair/Sligo (R287) road is closed due to flooding and caution is advised on roads throughout the region tonight following heavy rainfall throughout the day.
Caution has also been advised on the slip roads joining the N4 at Drumsna.
Met Eireann have warned that following the rain temperatures will drop and there will be a mixture of clear spells and scattered sleet, snow and hail showers developing. Frost and icy patches will develop also in sheltered areas by morning, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees in blustery west to northwest winds.
#SLIGO #LEITRIM The Sligo/Dromohair Rd (R287) is closed due to flooding. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 10, 2018
#LEITRIM There is flooding on slip-roads joining the N4 at Drumsna, south of Carrick-on-Shannon. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 10, 2018
Very heavy rain has fallen across the north of the country this evening. Totals around 30mm across Mayo Sligo Leitrim Cavan Monaghan with approaching 40mm over parts of Louth & Down. Watch for localised flooding and drains and streams overflowing. Further rain 10 mm to fall. pic.twitter.com/UdxAFs6e8R— floodingireland (@floodingireland) February 10, 2018
It will turn cold tonight with a mixture of clear spells and scattered sleet, snow and hail showers developing. Frost and icy patches will develop also in sheltered areas by morning, Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees in blustery west to northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/hagKsG5DDN— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 10, 2018
