Saturday, February 10

R287 Dromahair to Sligo road closed with caution advised on other Leitrim roads

The AA are advising that the Dromahair/Sligo (R287) road is closed due to flooding and caution is advised on roads throughout the region tonight following heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Caution has also been advised on the slip roads joining the N4 at Drumsna.

Met Eireann have warned that following the rain temperatures will drop and there will be a mixture of clear spells and scattered sleet, snow and hail showers developing. Frost and icy patches will develop also in sheltered areas by morning, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees in blustery west to northwest winds.