Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 12, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Henry Grier, Drumgildra, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Henry Grier, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Drumgildra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 29th January, 2018 peacefully at Paddington Hospital, London following a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers; Fr. Matt, James, Bernie and Charlie, sisters; Mary Ellen, Elizabeth, Rose, Bernadette and Kathleen, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford on Thursday (15th February, 2018) from 4.00pm - 6.00pm followed by removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for 7.00pm. Funeral mass on Friday (16th February) at 11.00am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Phelan, Station Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Attanagh, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Patrick Phelan B.E, C.ENG, formerly of Leitrim Co. Council. Patrick late of Station Rd. Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Ballinaslee, Attanagh Co. Kilkenny on February 9th 2018. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee Gleeson), loving sons Alan, Hilary and Patrick, daughters in law Helen, Karina and Olivia, grandchildren, brothers Donal (Kilkenny) and John (Newbridge), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 12th February, at 2pm in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion with burial immediately afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to North-West Hospice, Sligo.

Peter Shiels, Clontarf, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

Peter Sheils, Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Gowna, Co. Cavan. 8th February 2018, (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved husband of Maureen, father of Orla and Ciara and grandfather of Jade. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Mal, goddaughter Siobhan, sister-in-law Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf Road followed by Committal Sevice at 12 noon in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace.