Stunning snow pictures from around Lovely Leitrim

Heavy snowfall and freezing conditions have turned the county into a winter wonderland for those lucky enough not to be driving. Photo by Twitter/@andrearankin82

It's been a hazardous few days on the roads for Leitrim motorists with heavy rainfall on Saturday making way for sleet, hail, snow and freezing conditions yesterday resulting in treacherous driving conditions.

For those fortunate enough not to have a need to take to the roads the weather has helped create a winter wonderland with pictures posted to social media giving a glimpse of the extent of the conditions.

