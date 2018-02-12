Stunning snow pictures from around Lovely Leitrim
Heavy snowfall and freezing conditions have turned the county into a winter wonderland for those lucky enough not to be driving. Photo by Twitter/@andrearankin82
It's been a hazardous few days on the roads for Leitrim motorists with heavy rainfall on Saturday making way for sleet, hail, snow and freezing conditions yesterday resulting in treacherous driving conditions.
For those fortunate enough not to have a need to take to the roads the weather has helped create a winter wonderland with pictures posted to social media giving a glimpse of the extent of the conditions.
The lights of #Manorhamilton town in North #Leitrim. from the distant snowy hills above Glencar this morning. Stay safe on the roads pic.twitter.com/zsA30WjPtS— Leitrim Development (@leitrimdevco) February 12, 2018
Sheemore in full sun today just as a deluge of #snow moved in. #Leitrim #Sneachta #SnowWatch @TV3Weather @RTEWeatherNews pic.twitter.com/WfEteiLpM2— Gerry Faughnan (@GerrysPix) February 11, 2018
Fionn McCumhail #Cottage in Keshcarrigan Village #Leitrim #SnowWatch #Sneachta #snow #thatchedcottage pic.twitter.com/wL8JllSwNL— Gerry Faughnan (@GerrysPix) February 11, 2018
Snowy sunrise so pretty #sunrise #Leitrim #Ireland #discoverireland #LoveIreland #snowday #beautifuldestinations #countryliving #outdoors pic.twitter.com/M3oqlqzH0F— Andrea (@andrearankin82) February 11, 2018
Current weather! ❄️❄️❄️ #Snow #Leitrim #Ireland @MeaneysWeather @bbcweather @newslineweather pic.twitter.com/Zz7GMmbNLU— Kelly (@KellySWhalley) February 11, 2018
A few pictures from my (short) walk today in #Leitrim pic.twitter.com/Xd0mUvQbvF— Just Izzy (@IzzyKamikaze) February 11, 2018
