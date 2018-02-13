What has the weather in store for us today?

It will remain cold today with further wintry showers but some sunshine as well. Later today it will become mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees. Moderate to fresh northwest winds will gradually back southwest during the afternoon.



Tonight

Tonight will start mainly dry. However, rain will develop overnight together with strong southerly winds which will reach gale force along the coast. The rain may be preceded by snow on hills. Lowest temperatures of 1 or 2 degrees.