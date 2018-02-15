Someone just won €57,000 on last night's lotto

If you purchased a ticket for last night's National Lottery Draw in Offaly you may want to check your ticket now.

One lucky lotto player is €57,209 richer today after last night's National Lottery draw (Wednesday, February 14).

The player, who bought their ticket in Horan's Daybreak, Birr, won the Match 5 plus bonus prize valued at €57,209. They were the biggest individual winner on Wednesday night's lotto draw.

Horan's have posted the news on their social media channels today, urging customers to check their tickets, saying, "it could be you."

The numbers drawn were - 8, 16, 18, 23, 35, 50 and the bonus ball - 39.