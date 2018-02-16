Investigation continuing following break-in at at Co Leitrim Co-op

Carrick-on-Shannon gardai are investigating a break-in at Kiltoghert Co-op, near Carrick-on-Shannon, which occurred some time between 11.30pm on February 14 and 9am on February 15.

The thieves broke into the building via the roof and disabled the alarm system. They stole cash from the office and management are now determining what other goods may have been taken.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English, told the www.leitrimobserver.ie that a lot of criminal damage had occurred during the break-in.

He is appealing for anyone who may have noticed a suspicious vehicle or persons in the vicinity of Kiltoghert Co-op over Wednesday night last and into the early hours of yesterday (Thursday, February 15), to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai on (071) 9650510.