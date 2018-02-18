Cloudy and misty today with outbreaks of rain

Misty weather for today.

It will be cloudy and misty today; with scattered outbreaks of mostly light rain and drizzle as well as hill and coastal fog.

According to Met Éireann it will become drier from the west later, but still misty with patchy drizzle and hill fog. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, veering southwesterly.


Tonight

Cloudy and misty tonight with patchy drizzle and fog. Mild; with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.