Monday's local death notices

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Charlie (Cha) Lavin, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Charlie (Cha) Lavin, Adereen, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 17th February, 2018. Formerly of 26 Killtigger Drive, Aylesbury, Tallaght, Dublin. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Jamestown, today, Monday, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Keelan Gaffney, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Keelan Gaffney, Lisamadaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Husband of the late Rose. Keelan died peacefully on Saturday, 17th February, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers John, James, Frank, sisters Maureen and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his brothers Joe (Luton), Michael (Gloucester), Paddy (Leixlip), sisters Bridie (Boston), Annie (Kilmore), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, this evening, Monday, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Teresa McGowan (née Hoare), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon

Mrs Teresa McGowan (nee Hoare) Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, died on the 17th February 2018, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her late husband Tom Frank. Deeply regretted by her sons Frank and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth (Dixon) and Breda (Hughes), sons-in-law John and Tom, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Annie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, arriving at 7.30pm Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Bridget Hynes (née Devine), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully in her 100th year and in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon on Sunday, 18th February, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Frank (former Chairman of Wicklow County Council). Much loved mother of Patricia Brooks (England), Gerard (Wicklow), Bernard (Wicklow) and Marcella Lennon (Tulsk). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen (Dublin), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, February 19th, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, February 20th, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery, Co. Roscommon.

John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin / Boyle, Co. Roscommon



John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, February 17, 2018, peacefully. Loving husband of the late Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jason, John and Ciaran, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May John Rest In Peace. Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Directors, Rush on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Maur’s Church, Rush followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Agnes (Aggie) Gannon (née McGrath), Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Agnes (Aggie) Gannon (née McGrath), Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Peacefully at The Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by late Husband Michael (Sonny). Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Mary and Margaret, sister Mai and brother John, sister-in-law Mary, daughter-in-law Angela, sons-in-law Stephen and Joe, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Removal on Monday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.