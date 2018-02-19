Possible water outages in Carrick-On-Shannon, Ballinamore, Mohill, Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Dromod and Rooskey

Irish Water is warning of possible disruptions to the water supply in Carrick-On-Shannon, Ballinamore, Mohill, Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Dromod, Rooskey and the surrounding areas in Co Leitrim over the next 24 hours.

Irish Water is carrying out essential works on the Water Treatment Plan and this may cause issues for areas supplied by the plant.

Works will be completed by 9.30am on Tuesday, February 20 but customers are advised that issues may continue until then.