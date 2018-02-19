Official opening of Boyle Primary Care Centre by Health Minister deferred

Senator Frank Feighan has confirmed that the official opening of Boyle Primary Care Centre by the Minister for Health has been deferred until next month.

“Minister for Health Simon Harris was due to officially open the Primary Care Centre on Saturday morning next, February 24th but I have been informed by his office that his visit has now been deferred.

“We are now looking at a date in early March for Minister Harris to perform the official opening.”

The facility, now open approximately a month, is providing health services to a population of about 9,000 people in the town and surrounding areas.