Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, February 20, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Keelan Gaffney, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Keelan Gaffney, Lisamadaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Husband of the late Rose. Keelan died peacefully on Saturday, 17th February, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers John, James, Frank, sisters Maureen and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his brothers Joe (Luton), Michael (Gloucester), Paddy (Leixlip), sisters Bridie (Boston), Annie (Kilmore), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Mary Edina Gibbins (née O'Connor), Abbeycartron Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death has occurred of Mary Edina Gibbins nee O’Connor of Abbeycartron Lane, Longford, Saturday 17th February 2018 after a short illness in Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare, previously of Teffia Park, Longford and Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Beloved mother of Maura Farrell (Dublin) and Liam (Owen Sound, Canada) and dear departed daughter Eileen. Dear sister of Imelda and departed sister Betty and departed brothers Fr Tom and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Hannah, Brendan, Conor, Danny and Rachel and their spouses, great-grandchildren Dylan, Cara and Kian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends and neighbors. Reposing in St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Wednesday from 4.30pm with Removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Kathleen Cairney, Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Kathleen Cairney, The Graan Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly of Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan on Monday, 19th February 2018. Remains reposing at the Graan Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Swanlinbar for funeral mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Teresa McGowan (née Hoare), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon

Mrs Teresa McGowan (nee Hoare) Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, died on the 17th February 2018, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her late husband Tom Frank. Deeply regretted by her sons Frank and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth (Dixon) and Breda (Hughes), sons-in-law John and Tom, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Annie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall,, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Bridget Hynes (née Devine), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully in her 100th year and in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon on Sunday, 18th February, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Frank (former Chairman of Wicklow County Council). Much loved mother of Patricia Brooks (England), Gerard (Wicklow), Bernard (Wicklow) and Marcella Lennon (Tulsk). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen (Dublin), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Removal on Tuesday, February 20th, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery, Co. Roscommon.

John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, February 17, 2018, peacefully. Loving husband of the late Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jason, John and Ciaran, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May John Rest In Peace. Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Directors, Rush on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Maur’s Church, Rush followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace.