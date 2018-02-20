Funded buyers eager to buy in South Leitrim

In case you had not noticed, the recovery of the property market is well on its way and in fact near full recovery in some areas of South Leitrim. Also new employment in both large and small businesses in Carrick on Shannon, Drumshambo, Ballinamore and Mohill has increased housing need for both rental properties and properties for sale.

REA Brady in Carrick on Shannon report that the enquiry counts to date in 2018 far exceeds any within the past 12 years and is back at levels not seen since 2006. They are keeping a database of their enquires, recording such information as, desired location, house type, price range and where they are in their buying process.

The good news for sellers is that more buyers are in a strong position to buy (with proof of funds in place) now than at any time in the past 12 years. On price range the greatest amount of buyers are in the €200,000 and under space but by the same token REA Brady have over 10 registered buyers for homes priced in excess of €250,000.



The profile of these buyers is varied. Most are coming from rented accommodation, either in this area or others. Many are coming back to this area to work. Most are over 30 years old and frequently at household formation stage. This is great news for South Leitrim and is another indication of the quality of life that we enjoy here and the appreciation that buyers have for this region.

REA Brady are looking for family homes (urban or rural) - 3, 4 and 5 bed in Ballinamore, Carrick on Shannon, Mohill & Drumshambo to introduce to these funded buyers. For more information call Celia Donohoe at (071) 9622444