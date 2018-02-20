Accused tells his trial he didn't mean to harm the deceased

A murder accused has taken the stand in his defence and told his trial that he didn't mean to harm the deceased and regrets every day what he did.

Rihards Lavickis (25) of Annaly Court, Longford has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Akadiusz 'Arek' Czajkowski (31) at Rue Noyal Chatillon, Townspark in Longford on November 1, 2016. His plea was not accepted by the State and he is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

He admits stabbing the deceased, but told his defence counsel John Shortt SC that he was stressed out, that he "lost it" and had a "kind of a blackout", only realising later on what he had done.

He said he is not the kind of person to stab anyone and that he felt as though his brain turned off.

Addressing Mr Czajkowski's family, he said he is "really sorry" and can't believe that his loss of control could have caused such serious harm. He said he had no anger towards Mr Czajkowski and will never forgive himself. He finished by saying that he regrets it every day.

Mr Lavickis will be cross examined by Patrick McGrath SC for the prosecution this afternoon, Tuesday, in front of the jury of six men and six women. Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh is presiding.