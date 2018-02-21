Road closure planned near Tulsk tomorrow

Roscommon County Council has advised that the N61 from junction with R368 at Fourmilehouse to junction with N5 at Tulsk will be closed from 11am to 2pm tomorrow, Thursday, February 22.

The closure is to facilitate the installation of utilities.

Diversions are in place and are as follows:

For N61 Southbound traffic: N5 Tulsk to Strokestown, R368 Strokestown to Fourmilehouse, N61 Fourmilehouse to Roscommon. N61.

Northbound traffic will travel the reverse route.