Investigation underway after 2,800 not paid their Carer’s Allowance today

2,800 people due to receive the (PRSI based) Carer's Benefit from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection did not receive their weekly payment as normal this morning.

The issue is currently under investigation and the Department has appologised to anyone affected by the problem. People who are receiving Carer’s Allowance (means assessed) are not affected and their payments have been processed as normal.

If you have not received your payment and need financial assistance, contact your local Community Welfare Service at your local Intreo Centre.

The Department is working to restoring payments to these customers as quickly as possible and will keep those affected updated.