Will a Leitrim hero be a People of the Year Award winner?

The stage is set for the nation’s heroes to be unveiled as the winners of the People of the Year Awards are finally revealed. With humbling stories of remarkable achievements and brave deeds, the awards, which are organised by Rehab, will be broadcast live from Dublin’s Mansion House on RTÉ One television on Saturday March 3 at 9.50pm.

Presented by Gráinne Seoige and Aidan Power, the awards ceremony never fails to move and inspire, drawing tears of sorrow and joy in equal measure, as stories of great tragedy and triumph are told.

Mo Flynn, Chief Executive of Rehab, organisers of the awards, said, "Ireland’s longest-running and most prestigious awards event, these awards are widely recognised as one of the highest accolades a person can receive in this country. Nominated by members of the public, some recipients will be household names already, while others doubtless soon will be. The awards are an opportunity to shine a big, bright spotlight on the often unsung heroes around us who would otherwise go unrecognised. The evening is about celebrating and sharing the stories of those who go above and beyond the call of duty to make our community, our country and, in some cases, our world, a better place."

A total of ten People of the Year Awards are presented on the night, with specific awards for Young Person of the Year, Community Group of the Year, Sports Person of the Year and International Person of the Year.

Among the hundreds of people to have been honoured in the past have been, Panti Bliss, the families of the victims of Bloody Sunday, Steve Collins, Br Kevin Crowley, Det Garda Adrian Donohoe, Bob Geldof, Robbie Keane, Maurice McCabe and John Wilson, the Hon Mrs Justice Catherine McGuinness, Rory McIlroy, Christy Moore, Paul O’Connell, Brian O’Driscoll, Joanne O’Riordan, Mark Pollock, Katie Taylor, Davitt Walsh, and Donal Walsh.

For all the latest updates on the People of the Year Awards, visit www.peopleoftheyear.com