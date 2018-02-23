Abbey Community College, Boyle among first to offer P.E. as a Leaving Cert Subject

Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins has said that Abbey Community College, Boyle is to be one of the first schools in the country to offer P.E. as a Leaving Cert subject from September 2018.



Senator Hopkins stated, “I have received confirmation from my colleague, Minister for Eductaion and Skills, Richard Burton T.D. that Abbey Community College is to be one of 80 schools nationally in the initial rollout of P.E. as a Leaving Cert subject.”



“This announcement is very positive for the entire school community and will encourage students to lead a healthier lifestyle. Students who take the new subject from September 2018 will sit the first Leaving Cert Physical Education exam in 2020.”

“The subject can be taken at both higher and ordinary levels. Minister Bruton has also confirmed that he intends to roll out the new subject to all schools from September 2020. The subject will involve a physical activity project, a performance assessment as well as a written examination.”

Senator Hopkins concluded, “Physical activity is so important for both our physical and mental health and for promoting a healthy lifestyle. It is very positive that Abbey Community College is to be one of the early providers of P.E. as a Leaving Cert subject in order to increase their subject offering for students from next September.”