WEATHER: It will be very cold but the north west will escape much of the growl of the 'Beast from the East'

The weather will get colder as we head out of February. Here's the latest forecast for the coming days.

Saturday, February 24

Tomorrow, Saturday, February 24 will be cloudy with some sunny periods. yes, it will feel quite cold with top temperatures of just 5C, but no snow is expected.

Saturday night will be clear and cold with temperatures falling back to -1C. There will be a widespread sharp to severe frost and drivers are advised to slow down and be mindful of areas of black ice.

Sunday, February 25

Sunday will be most sunny and dry with a high of around 6C. Overnight temperatures will fall to -2C and a widespread groundfrost is likely. Again, no snow is indicated but a sharp to severe frost is indicated, so please slow your speed accordingly, if driving.

Monday, February 26

The real cold weather will move in on Monday which will remain very cold at just 4C with intervals of cloud and sunshine.

Overnight temperatures will drop significantly to -5C. It will feel bitterly cold and a severe ground frost is expected. Some areas will see snow fall but this won't be as significant as that seen in Eastern counties.

Tuesday, February 27

At the moment forecasters are saying that temperatures will remain very cold into Tuesday, February 27. A high of just 4C is expected and it will be dry but cloudy.

Overnight temperatures will again fall below zero with a low of -4C. More snow is expected throughout the day, especially on higher ground.

Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 1

The coldest days of the coming week will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will see some more snow showers. No further snow is indicated for Thursday, March 1, but both days will be very, very cold with highs of just 1C during the day and -6C overnight.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain cold but will rise above freezing for the rest of the week. There will be some further sleet and snow, but it doesn't look to be extensive.