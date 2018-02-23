CAB searches carried out in Longford, Dublin, Meath and Limerick today

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), assisted by local Gardaí, and a number of national units have concluded their search operation in Longford, Dublin, Meath and Limerickoday, Friday 23rd February, 2018.

This search operation involved the search 20 residential premises, 18 professional premises and one gymnasium.

Approximately €15,000 cash was seized along with 5 vehicles (Audi Q7, Mercedes Vito, VW Golf Mark 7 GTD, VW Golf, Honda Motorcycle) and 5 watches (Breitling, 2 Rolex, Cartier, Legend). A freezing order has been made in respect of a substantial amount of money in a bank account.

A quantity of documents, mobile phones, etc. are being examined by investigating officers. No arrests were made.

Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Clavin said: "This CAB investigation into an Organised Crime Gang is continuing, today marks a significant development in the progress of this investigation. The Criminal Assets Bureau are relentless in their mission to identify the criminally acquired assets of persons and to deny such people these assets. The motivation of these organised crime gangs is greed for wealth and we will do all we can to deprive them of this wealth".