Man who assaulted taxi driver told to return with €5,000 compensation

“There are cases so serious a custodial sentence must be imposed. This is very much a borderline case,” said Judge John Aylmer prior to adjourning a District Court appeal brought by Laurence Corcoran against a four month custodial sentence for assaulting Timmy McManus at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 13, 2016.

Gda James Martin gave evidence of receiving a call in relation to a public order incident and an assault and upon meeting the victim, Timmy McManus, observed a cut over his eye and blood.

Gda Martin was informed that Mr McManus had been seated in the driver’s seat of his taxi when a male approached and hit the car. Upon asking ‘What did you do that for?’ Mr McManus received multiple blows to the face through an open window.

Gda Martin said the accused, Laurence Corcoran, Killygreagh House, Killygreagh, Killdallan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan was identified to him while Mr McManus continued with his fare.

Upon reaching his passenger’s destination Mr McManus became dizzy, suffered blurred vision and began to vomit and was subsequently brought to Sligo hospital by ambulance.

On October 8, 2016 the appellant met with Gardai by arrangement and exercised his right to silence, answering no questions.

Addressing the court, Mr McManus said he has a scar over his right eye and suffers from bad headaches.

Giving sworn evidence Mr McManus told the court, “It totally affected my work, I gave it up. The gentleman never even apologised to me. It was my first time ever to see him.”

The court heard Mr Corcoran was prepared to offer an apology and prepared to offer compensation of €1,000.

Judge Aylmer adjourned proceedings until the May sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court with the appellant instructed to return with a sum of €5,000 if the original District Court verdict is to be overturned.