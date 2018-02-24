Saturday's local death notices

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Reihill (née McGinn), Cootehill, Cavan / Bawnboy, Cavan



Margaret Reihill, (nee McGinn), Church Street, Cootehill, in her 90th year peacefully in St Christopher’s Hospice on the 22nd of February 2018. (Late of Bawnboy, Co. Cavan). Sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, son Micheál, brother Noel, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren and friend Sandra, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday, 23rd February 2018, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am in St. Brigid’s Church, Killygarry and Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. May she rest in peace.

Bernie (Bernadette) Giblin (née Casey), Malahide, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Bernie Giblin (Bernadette), nee Casey, Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 22nd February 2018 (suddenly) at home. Loving wife of the late Donal. Bernie will be sadly missed by her children Declan, Marie and Deirdre, daughter-in-law Deborah, sons-in-law Joe and Gary, grandchildren Philip, Owen, Mark, Ronan, Luke and Kate, great grandchild Georgie, sisters Teresa, Marie and Ida, brother Billy, sisters-in-law Nance and Eithne, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Malahide on Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 5pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Stafford's Portmarnock 01 8462620.

May they all Rest in Peace.