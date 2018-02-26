Man charged in connection to Sligo murder

Gardaí in Sligo investigating the murder of Jimmy Loughlin have charged a male in connection with the incident. He will appear before Donegal Town district Court at 10.30am this morning, Monday, 26th February.



Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in a house at Connolly Street, Sligo at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon. A 19-year-old man who was the victim of an assault was pronounced dead at the scene. The office of the state pathologist was notified and a Garda technical team attended the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.