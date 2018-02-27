Advice for employers ahead of severe weather

Employers are being asked to ensure that contingency plans are in place for staff in light of the severe weather warnings that have been issued for the coming week.

The goal of employers will be on ensuring 'business as usual' over the next few days.

However, the seriousness of the weather warnings means that businesses should plan for every eventuality, based on the advice of the relevant authorities.

Employers are being warned that the threat of adverse weather at some point this week is very real. It's important that people and employers pay attention to any warnings or messages from Met Eireann, the Road Safety Authority, transport providers and other official channels.

The number one priority for any business during adverse weather events should be the safety and well-being of staff, clients and customers.

Employers are encouraged to keep up-to-date with weather warnings and to put contingency arrangements in place, which plan for both worst and best case scenarios. For example, businesses may wish to consider whether is is possible for some workers to work from home or remotely, if required.

Employers' groups advise that in the event of travel disruption, firms may also think about more flexible working hours to give staff adequate time to get to and from work.