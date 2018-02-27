Council confirm R201 is being salted between Carrigallen and Mohill

At Monday's Ballinamore Municipal District meeting, Cllr Caroline Mulvey raised concerns about the salting of the R201 between Carrigallen and Cloone.

She said she had been contacted by a number of people who complained the road was not being treated.

However Senior County Council Engineer, Shay O'Connor stressed this stretch of road was being done as part of the Winter Maintenance Plan.

“The entire road from the N4 Mohill Cross to Carrigallen is salted,” he said.

“Some roads can react differently depending on the road surface, road temperatures and if the road is shaded but this stretch of road is being done."