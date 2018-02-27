UPDATE: Man arrested following this morning's fatal house fire in Fermanagh

PSNI detectives investigating a fatal house fire in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh this morning have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The suspect was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment prior to his arrest.

PSNI Detective Superintendent, Jason Murphy said: “At this time we believe the fire, which has claimed at least three lives, was started deliberately. We are continuing to thoroughly examine the scene along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"I would renew my appeal to anyone who was in the Molly Road/Doon Road area this morning to contact police. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in, or travelling through Derrylin prior to the time the fire broke out at approximately 7.10am."