Knock airport remains fully operational but passengers advised to monitor developments

Ireland West Airport have advised that the airport remains fully operational but passengers are advised to check with their airline as regard and possible cancellations or delays.

A statement from the airport said this morning, "Due to snowfall in parts of the UK we advise passengers to check status of their flight with their airline. Should there be any change to the situation we will be updating our social media channels regularly with status updates."

.@Irelandwest fully operational this morning. Due to snowfall in parts of the UK we advise passengers to check status of their flight with their airline. Should there be any change to the situation we will be updating our social media channels regularly with status updates ✈️ pic.twitter.com/N0vFVu3tAt February 28, 2018

In Dublin conditions have been considerably worse and have already resulted in cancellations and delays.

Expect flight delays and cancellations due to the knock on effect of suspension of operations earlier & ongoing severe weather conditions @DublinAirport. Safety is our priority & we continue to clear the airfield. Contact your airline & monitor our feeds #beastfromtheeast #snow pic.twitter.com/4HX4peJBmc — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 28, 2018

Ryanair have announced that they have cancelled all remaining flights from Dublin for the remainder of the day although Dublin Airport remains open and passengers flying with other airlines are advised to check the status of their flights before departing for the airport.