Focus on Fostering Fortnight in Leitrim

Leitrim Foster Care Branch Focus on Fostering Fortnight February 26th- March 9th.

Tusla in conjunction with the Leitrim Branch of the Irish Foster Care Association are holding a number of events during Fostering Awareness Fortnight.

There is a big shortage of foster carers in the Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan area and throughout the country.

There will be an Information Evening in the Landmark Hotel on Tuesday, March 6th at 8pm. This will be facilitated by Tusla and IFCA personnel. If you or any of your friends would like to know more about fostering, please come along.

During the first week in March, we will be handing out information leaflets on foster care.

We will be in Tesco Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday March 1st. We will be in SuperValu on Friday, March 2nd. We will be in Tesco in Ballinamore on Monday, March 5th.

We hope to attend other venues too yet to be decided.

For further information, see the IFCA website: IFCA Fostering Fortnight.

Tusla 071-91-55157.

Noreen Kelleher 087-23-70876.

Kate Crossan 087-6565800.

You might also want to read https://www.leitrimobserver.ie/news/home/299670/leitrim-s-daffodil-day-launch-cancelled.html