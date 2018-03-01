Status Red for Leitrim, schools closed and no buses running

A countrywide level Red alert has been issued by Met Eireann

Further heavy snow showers will bring accumulations of significant levels with all areas at risk.



Blizzard conditions will develop from the south today, Thursday afternoon and evening as heavy snow and strong easterly winds bring snow drifts northwards over the country. Eastern and southern costal counties will be worst affected.



Valid until 3pm on Friday the 2nd of March



Gardaí are advising motorist and all road users to use caution on our roads.



Leave sufficient room between you and the car in front and drive within a speed where you can stop in time.

Meanwhile the Department of Education has made the decision to close all schools, third level institutions and colleges of further education today and tomorrow, Friday.

Bus Èireann has also advised that all road passenger and school transport services are cancelled today Thursday, March 1 due to a nationwide Status Red weather warning.

This includes school transport services, it's nationwide network & Eurolines services. They will review the situation for tomorrow later on today, but significant disruption is likely then too. All school transport services will remain off in accordance with their red alert policy.

Please see www.buseireann.ie for updates, Twitter @buseireann and @ExpresswayIRE or call 1850 836611.