Warning to stay indoors as worst weather in over three decades expected

People are being advised to stay indoors from 4pm today as we brace ourselves for the worst weather in over three decades.

A Red Status alert has been issued for Leitrim and all of the country.

A large number of events have been cancelled with a number of offices and businesses remaining closed today.

All post offices will close at 1pm today and will remain closed tomorrow, Friday.

Tesco stores will also close at 2pm today.

All schools will remain closed until Monday.

All RehabCare, National Learning Networks and Rehab Enterprises will also remain closed for the rest of the week.

