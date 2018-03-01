All Post Offices to close at 1pm this afternoon and will remain closed tomorrow

An Post has announced that all Post Offices will close this afternoon at 1pm and will remain closed tomorrow, Friday.



An Post reminds all customers due to collect social welfare payments at Post Offices that their payments will be available for collection when this period of bad weather passes – please stay safe and do not make unnecessary journeys.



Advice regarding Post Office services will be updated in due course with due regard for staff safety and the advice provided by the National Emergency Coordination Group.