An Post to close all offices in Leitrim from 1pm today

Where weather conditions and public transport allow, Post Offices will open this morning.

ALL post offices will close at 1pm today and remain closed tomorrow (Friday) and until further notice.

An Post reminds all customers due to collect social welfare payments at Post Offices that their payments will be available for collection when this period of bad weather passes – please stay safe and do not make unnecessary journeys.

Advice regarding Post Office services will be updated in due course with due regard for staff safety and the advice provided by the National Emergency Coordination Group.

Impact of Weather Conditions on Mails Service

All Letter and Parcel collection and delivery services within counties Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Waterford, Wexford and Cork have been suspended until further notice.

Mail services in other parts of the country will be suspended by 1pm today. until further notice.

An Post will keep customers informed here and via national media and social media over the coming days.