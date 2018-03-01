#StormEmma
Ireland West airport remains open but delays may be experienced
Ireland West Airport have advised that the airport is fully operational although passengers are advised they may experience delays throughout the course of the day.
Passengers are advised to keep up to date with departure and arrival information from their respective airlines.
⚠️TRAVEL UPDATE ⚠️ 09:00AM Thursday 1st March— Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) March 1, 2018
.@Irelandwest is open & fully operational this morning. There may be some delays due to weather in the UK. For latest flight information with @ryanair visit https://t.co/w2xZ71mWxr - we have plenty of bread and milk here too pic.twitter.com/kHbXk8ENer
Arrival of this mornings service from @STN_Airport with @Ryanair - the airport is open and fully operational this morning but advise passengers to check their flight status with Ryanair here https://t.co/w2xZ71mWxr #beastfromtheeast #stormemma pic.twitter.com/apuI5dQAAc— Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) March 1, 2018
Temperature plummeted to -6.8 degrees overnight at the airport.
Minimum temperatures from last night to 7am (°C):— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2018
Cork Airport -7.0 (Ireland's lowest temp since 2016)
Knock Airport -6.8
Moore Park -5.9
Claremorris -5.7
Roche's Point -5.4
Oak Park -5.4
Mount Dillon -5.3
Dublin Airport -5.1
Athenry -5.1
Shannon Airport -5.0
Valentia Obs -5.0 pic.twitter.com/w4WOQyR6rs
