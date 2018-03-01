Ireland West airport remains open but delays may be experienced

Ireland West Airport have advised that the airport is fully operational although passengers are advised they may experience delays throughout the course of the day.

Passengers are advised to keep up to date with departure and arrival information from their respective airlines.

⚠️TRAVEL UPDATE ⚠️ 09:00AM Thursday 1st March

.@Irelandwest is open & fully operational this morning. There may be some delays due to weather in the UK. For latest flight information with @ryanair visit https://t.co/w2xZ71mWxr - we have plenty of bread and milk here too pic.twitter.com/kHbXk8ENer — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) March 1, 2018

Arrival of this mornings service from @STN_Airport with @Ryanair - the airport is open and fully operational this morning but advise passengers to check their flight status with Ryanair here https://t.co/w2xZ71mWxr #beastfromtheeast #stormemma pic.twitter.com/apuI5dQAAc March 1, 2018

Temperature plummeted to -6.8 degrees overnight at the airport.