Only essential homecare and community nursing services in Leitrim operational

Only the most essential homecare and community nursing services are being prioritised for delivery to older people and people with disabilities in Leitrim and the surrounding areas.

According to the HSE every effort is being made to maintain critical services in the home to complex paediatric cases and adults with high dependency.

All public residential hospitals and units for the elderly, disabled and those with a mental health condition remain open however staffing these services is challenging in such conditions.

The HSE Crisis Management Team for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (which includes Leitrim) is in full operational mode and will convene again later today. Our clear message is Stay in, Stay Safe and makes any essential arrangements you need this morning including checking on vulnerable family or neighbours. Do not travel out of shelter from Mid Afternoon today.

The HSE would like to reassure the public that we are doing everything possible to maintain all essential services; particularly services to vulnerable people at home in the community. The situation is being closely monitored and further updates will be issued.

As part of the on-going preparations, the HSE remains in constant contact and active engagement with all other relevant agencies, and we would like to thank them for their continued work and support. The HSE will be monitoring updates from Met Éireann and the Office of Emergency Planning and advises that hospital and community healthcare services are working to ensure safe delivery of services for the public.

The Winter Ready website, www.winterready.ie has useful advice for all.

All updated information can be found on www.hse.ie/weatherwarning.

Keep up to date with @HSELive on Twitter for all the latest regarding HSE services #weatherwarning #BeastFromTheEast