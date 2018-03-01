Flights now cancelled into Ireland West Airport

Scrap the earlier new report we published from Ireland West Airport. Here's an updated notice that issued just minutes ago from the airport.

Due to severe weather conditions in both the UK and a RED warning alert in place in Ireland, Ryanair and Aer Lingus have advised that the following flights due to operate on Friday, 2nd March have been cancelled.

0840 FR6673 FROM LIVERPOOL AND FR6674 TO LIVERPOOL

0935 FR805 FROM STANSTED AND FR806 TO STANSTED

1110 FR1742 FROM EAST MIDLANDS AND FR1743 TO EAST MIDLANDS

1125 FR8142 FROM LONDON LUTON AND FR8143 TO LONDON LUTON

1430 EI911 FROM GATWICK AND EI912 TO GATWICK WITH AER LINGUS

1715 FR807 FROM LONDON STANSTED AND FR808 TO LONDON STANSTED

They are awaiting information from Flybe for an updated status on their respective services tomorrow to and from Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

For the latest and most up to date information they advise passengers to contact their respective airlines using the following links

Passengers are advised that if your flight is cancelled there are two options available to you to choose from. You can either apply for a refund or change your cancelled flight for free.

