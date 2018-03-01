Further cancellations at Sligo University Hospital
More patient lists have been cancelled.
Sligo University Hospital has issued a further update on it's cancellations.
All outpatient, endoscopy, day services and ophthalmic lists have been cancelled.
Patients scheduled for chemotherapy and dialysis treatments are being contacted directly regarding their treatment plans.
All patients with cancelled appointments will be contacted by the hospital regarding rescheduling of their appointments as early as possible.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on