ESB Networks' preparations continue ahead of #StormEmma

ESB Networks are continuing to monitor the deteriorating weather situation and its potential impact on the electricity network. As part of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group ESB Networks has been working with the emergency services to ensure the safety of the public during this period and putting plans in place to address any damage to electricity services.

While snow and ice does not normally cause significant damage to the electricity network, the blizzard like conditions from 4pm today, along with forecasted high winds have the potential to cause some damage.

Currently the number of faults are less than usual for this time of the year and ESB Networks crews have been responding to and repairing these.

ESB Networks will be observing the advice of the NECG for the period of the Red Alert (4pm today to noon Friday) however should faults occur, crews will be standby to make the network safe if necessary and to carry out any repairs once it is safe to do so.

ESB Networks' General Enquiry line will be closed. Please report all emergencies such as fallen wires to 1850 372 999.

Information on power outages and restoration times are available on:

www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices.

If your fault is not showing on Powercheck please report it here . Customers should have their MPRN available in order to log the fault and to access information on restoration times specific to their location. This can be found on the top of your bill.

If you have no internet access please call 1850 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

In the event of power outages, crews from ESB Networks will be dispatched to the affected areas without electricity supply, once it is safe to do so. Their first priority will be to make the electricity network safe and assess the damage, so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible. Heavy snow may impede access to damaged infrastructure, so outages may take longer than usual to repair.

ESB Networks would like to ask our customers to be prepared to be without electricity in case their area is hit:

Have plenty of food and water available

Have torches with spare batteries available

Make sure your phone is charged and, if possible, have a phone charger at hand for your car

Please check that elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours are prepared to be without electricity

If you have electric gates, please check you know how to work them manually

Have an alternative fuel supply available if possible to provide heating for your home.



If you lose power: