Leitrim - 20 films to watch now that you're snowed in
So now the Beast from the East and Storm Emma have arrived. The snow is piling up, but hopefully you are inside with the fire lit and a warm cup of tea.
We have selected 20 fantastic films worth a watch as you wait for the inclement weather to pass. Carefully selected by a two-man judging panel, here they are:
20. The Grey
19. Cool Runnings
18. March Of The Penguins
17. 30 Days of Night
16. Troll Hunter
15. Ice Age
14. 30 Days of Night
13. Alive
12. The Spy Who Loved Me
11. Fargo
10. Jeremiah Johnson
9. Frozen
8. The Eiger Sanction
7. Little Miss Sunshine
6. The Empire Strikes Back
5. The Revenant
4. Cliffhanger
3. The Shining
2. Gremlins
1. Doctor Zhivago
