RTE's Bryan Dobson to address Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre's AGM

The AGM of Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre will take place in the Bush Hotel Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, March 5.

Teachers from all the schools in the Centre’s catchment area of Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon are invited to attend.



The formal business of the AGM will commence at 7pm and will include the annual reports, chairperson’s address and the election of the committee for the coming year. The Management Committee includes primary and post primary teachers and may also include a teacher/lecturer from a third level college, a parents’ representative, and a representative of early childhood education as well as a retired member of the teaching profession.



Following the conclusion of the formal business of the AGM the guest speaker, Bryan Dobson will address the meeting. The title of Mr. Dobson’s presentation will be ‘Schooled, Challenged and Redeemed’.



Mr. Dobson is a presenter of the Morning Ireland breakfast news programme on RTE Radio One, Ireland's most listened to radio programme.



Previously he presented the RTE Six-One News on RTE television.



He joined RTE in 1987 from BBC Radio Ulster in Belfast. He was RTE's Business Correspondent before moving to news anchoring. He has covered home and foreign stories for RTE News over almost three decades including general elections, the Good Friday Agreement, State visits, the economic crash, US Presidential Elections, two Papal conclaves and the Brexit referendum.



The session at which Mr. Dobson will be speaking will take place at 8pm and is open to the media and to those interested in education. To register for this event please log onto www.carrickedcentre.ie